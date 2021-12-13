Hassacas Ladies, Ghana football’s female club that has recently taken the continent of Africa by storm, has been hosted by the Director-General (DG) of the National Lotteries Authority, Samuel Awuku.

The multiple award-winning team was at the Fortune House to present recent trophies won to the NLA leadership on Friday.

Hassacas Ladies came second in Africa, won the Most Valuable Player and Highest Scoring Team and Gold Queen at the just-ended African Female Cup Championship.

The team also won the Super Cup of the Female Premier League shortly after their return.

The NLA boss congratulated the team and urged them to keep their teamwork and work hard to win more laurels.

The D-G, on behalf of the NLA, has also promised to continue to support and sponsor their activities as part of the Good Causes initiative of the Authority.

Mr Awuku was joined by Mr Motey and Madam Juliana Afumwaa Bruce the Acting Director for Finance and Director for Legal respectively.

Below are some photos of the encounter: