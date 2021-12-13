Defending champions, Chelsea have been drawn against Lille in the Round of 16 for the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League.

The draw was held on Monday morning at the headquarters of Uefa in Nyon.

Manchester City will take on Villarreal as Manchester United were originally drawn to face the Spanish side but the tie was not allowed due to the teams being part of the same qualifying group.

United will face Paris Saint-Germain while Liverpool takes on FC Salzburg, who have reached the knockout stages for the first time.

The knockout stages will begin in February 2022.

The first legs of the last 16 are scheduled for February 15th-16th and 22nd-23rd, with the second legs taking place on March 8th-9th and 15th-16th. Kick-offs are at 8:00 pm.

This season also sees the away goals rule scrapped, with all ties that are level after two legs going to extra-time and then penalties if required.

Check out the full pairings for the last-16 draw: