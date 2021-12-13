A 22-year-old man has been discovered hanging dead at Ajumako Ekwamasi.

Residents of Ajumako Ekwamasi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district are in a state of shock after a 22-year-old car sprayer, Kweku Annan, allegedly hanged himself on a tree.

Information gathered indicated that the late Annan just graduated from his work and allegedly committed the act after returning from Accra to his hometown.

In an interview with Adom News witnesses revealed that the deceased was a resident of Etsii Bewora but committed the act upon reaching Ekwamasi.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents, who could not control their tears, expressed shock because they knew that the deceased was staying in Accra.

Assemblymember for Ekwamasi Electoral Area, Isaac Acquah, said Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect planned to commit the act because he came along with a rope.