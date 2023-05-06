A 60-year-old man has been jailed for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Kasoa Ofaakor UN City in the Central Region.

The suspect, Isaac Kyeku, popularly known as ‘Oluu’, was handed a seven-year jail term after trial at the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court.

The court, presided over by Justice Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, after the trial, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

According to reports, ‘Oluu’, a resident of Ofaakor UN City, defiled the 12-year-girl five times. He is said to have lured her into his room, gagged, and defiled her.

Upon hearing the victim’s ordeal, her guardian reported the matter to the police leading to ‘Oluu’s’ arrest.

In court, he blamed the devil and begged the judge for mercy.

But he was charged with indecent assault and defilement and pleaded guilty to the offense.

According to the court, it also considered the age and plea of the accused person.