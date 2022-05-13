A man identified as I.K Acheampong has been found dead in a gutter at Sehwi Besease in the Bodi District of the Western North region.

Acheampong’s body was found floating in a gutter after a heavy downpour.

He was last seen on Thursday evening in a drunken state, after he left the house to buy food.

Residents claim he might have slipped and fell into the gutter leading to his death.

The Sefwi Bodi Police Command have visited the scene and deposited the body at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue.

Investigations have since commenced.

