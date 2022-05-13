The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said nothing or no one can stop him from drinking alcohol.

According to him, the laws of Ghana does not debar anyone above 18 years from drinking responsibly.

“I have not stopped drinking, I drink a lot of beer and drinking beer is not a sin. No one has been arrested by the police for operating a beer bar or beer factory” he said on Accra based Okay FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

READ ALSO:

Mr. Nketia was reacting to claims of his political opponents that, he is a drunkard.

Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) attribute his ‘vile’ attacks on government to his excessive alcohol intake.

The NPP cited a viral photo of Mr. Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito holding a bottle of beer as an example of his love for alcohol.

But the NDC chief scribe said these assertions are being made by his “enemies” who want to tarnish his hard won reputation.

When host of the show asked whether he has stopped drinking because of these allegations, General Mosquito said “I drink beer a lot”.

Play the attached audio for the full interview