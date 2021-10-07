A 40-year-old man, Kwaku Frank, has died after spending the night in a hotel with a woman believed to be his lover.

The man, who travelled from Bepotenten to Obuasi with his family and supposed lover for a funeral, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Obuasi Government Hospital.

He was brought in unconscious and foaming by the said lover who could not give doctors insight on what led to his condition.

The doctors informed the district police of the development before sending the body to the morgue.

The lover and now suspect, Comfort Mensah fled the scene. This is per information provided by the Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso to Adom News’ Isaac Nornanyo.

Giving a blow-by-blow account, DPS Asenso said preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had checked in in room 34 of a popular hotel.

A receptionist, who confirmed their stay, allowed the police access into the room, where there was evidence of their presence.

DSP Asenso added that they found the man’s underpants, a wet singlet believed to have been used to clean his foaming mouth and a beer bottle, which have been collected as exhibits.

A pathologist from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has been contacted to perform a post-mortem on the body.

Meanwhile, suspect Comfort has been fished out and is currently being caged in the Obuasi District police station.

Members of the man’s family have asked the police to fast-track investigations so that the suspect could be brought to book.

They believe the known suspect is shielding information, insisting that their relation was hale and hearty before they travelled.