Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has urged Black Stars players to feel proud for representing their country.

The senior national team is currently in camp preparing for their round three games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Ghana will host the Warriors at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9 before the return game in Harare.

Speaking to the playing body after arriving in camp, the Serbian urged the players to feel proud to represent the country.

He also tasked them to stick together as a team.

“Be proud you are part of this set-up,” the 67-year-old trainer said.

“Be proud you are part of representing your country.

“The only way to do it is to do this together,” he added.

The Black Stars are aiming to return to winnings against the Warriors after losing to South Africa in the second Group G game played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the 3rd position with three points after two matches played.

Milovan has, however, been charged to steer the country to book a qualification for the global showpiece having missed out on the last edition in 2018 which was hosted in Russia.