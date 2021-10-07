The Ministry of Information has announced the arrival of over 532,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccines.

The vaccines are from the governments of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and Germany and were procured through the COVAX Facility.

They arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The Health Ministry, while taking delivery of the vaccines, reiterated it was to support the nationwide vaccination programme.

The ministry further pledged its commitment to help attain herd immunity and end the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, at a press conference in September, said the government was expecting some 18,742,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted the consignment, scheduled for the last three months of the year, consists of 834,720 AstraZeneca, 1,330,290 Pfizer, and 16,577,600 Johnson and Johnson.