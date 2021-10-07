Congratulations are in order for Young Bull Yaw Tog as he signs out of Senior High School (SHS).

After his three-year stay in Opoku Ware Senior High School, the artiste is excited to move on to greater heights.

The rapper was overjoyed when singer Malcom Nuna visited his school to be the first to deliver his congratulatory message.

This was to replicate the celebration Yaw Tog prepared for him when he completed Ghana National College last year.

“At long last,” Yaw Tog replied as he leaps to hug his friend in excitement.

Prior to writing his final paper and in anticipation of his completion, Yaw Tog told his fans he was putting in his last effort, warning his fans to desist from involving him in anything school-related after his papers.

The Sore hitmaker hinted that he has no plans of furthering his education as he has decided to divert all his attention to his music.

Despite being in school Yaw Tog managed to entertain Ghanaians with major back-to-back hit songs, alongside his Kumerican crew.

He can boast of two awards and an appearance on international platform, Tim Westwood TV where he delivered a praise-worthy freestyle.