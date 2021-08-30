The Ashanti Region will be administering 70,300 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine effective September 1, 2021.

The region has a backlog of about 1,000 people awaiting the second dose of vaccination.

The Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Tinkorang, has assured the vaccines will be made available in the coming days to those who will miss the second jab.



Dr Tinkorang has, therefore, entreated those who took the first jab of the Astrazeneca to avail themselves for the second dose.

ALSO READ:

Those who have misplaced their Covid-19 vaccination cards, according to him, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by providing their names and telephone numbers.