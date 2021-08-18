The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of extra 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

The double-schedule vaccines were donated by the government of the United Kingdom (UK).

This brings to 1,765,050 the total number of vaccines received in the country out of which 1,566,450 are AstraZeneca.

Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, received the vaccines on behalf of the government at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday.



The UK High Commission, John Whittle and the UNICEF Representative and partners were also present.