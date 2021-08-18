Asamoah Gyan believes the consistent demands to know the winning bonuses of Black Stars players affect the team during tournaments.

The West African Country, having qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, will be hoping to end the 42 years trophy drought.

The Black Stars have come close to clinching the giant trophy against Ivory Coast after taking the first two shots at a goal but shockingly lost the trophy in 2015.

Following the disappointment, the Black Stars came under intense scrutiny due to the huge demands of the players.

However, Gyan believes that the winning bonuses for the team should not be the bone of contention rather the team will need the support of the entire country during tournaments.

“I have never seen a country so focused on what players earn during the tournament than the trophy,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Usually when we set up to play an AFCON tournament, the whole country discusses the bonus of the players rather than thinking of the trophy at stake.

“We are divided as a nation and it is something that does not help the course of the Black Stars. The players get distracted by such,” he added.

The team lost the support of Ghanaians after the 2014 World Cup fracas where the Black Stars exited at the group phase.

Despite their elimination, each player pocketed $100,000.