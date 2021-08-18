The leader of the aggrieved public sector workers has explained the low turnout for the demonstration was due to inadequate increment in salaries.

Norbert Gborgbortsi said 90 percent of the funds used to organise the protest came from his own pocket.

“We didn’t have funds to convey the people, 90% of the funds came from my own pocket; it is only 10% came from supporters,” he revealed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

Ahead of the demonstration, the leadership said they were expecting over 5,000 people. Based on this projected number, the police deployed over 200 personnel to provide security.

However, the aggrieved public sector workers, who hit the streets of Accra on Wednesday August 18, 2021, were not up to 100.

Many people, especially on social media, mocked the leaders for not pulling the crowd like the Fixthecountry demonstration.

But Mr Gborgbortsi said the turnout of the demonstration has made him the “happiest man on earth.”

He explained that, those who came represent all public sector workers who were not bold enough to join the protest.

Citing vilification at the office and security as some reasons given by many for not joining, he maintained that their goals were met.

“We are totally on cause; it’s a plan and we will deliver. It is escalating before you realise you won’t be able to control it,” Mr Gborgbortsi added.