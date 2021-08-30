Ghana needs about $250 million to complete the National Cathedral project, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the project, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, has revealed.

If completed, he said it will be a huge tourism potential and income earner for the country.

Apostle Onyinah was reacting to the 100-a-Month Club announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The initiative dubbed: ‘Ketewa Biara Nsua’ is to mobilise one million Ghanaians to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

But this generated controversy with many questioning why they should pay for a promise made by President Nana Akufo-Addo to God.

They maintained that the President’s personal commitment to God cannot be an albatross around the necks of Ghanaians.

Some Christians took to social media to express their disgust and vowed not to contribute towards the construction of the Cathedral.

But the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, said the initiative is their idea.

He stated unequivocally that every pesewa received from any Ghanaian for the construction of the project will be accounted for.

“If we are able to get one million Ghanaians contributing GH¢100 a month, we will be able to raise the amount to compete the protect,” Apostle Onyinah stated.

Though they are happy with the seed money from the government, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost said they need more to complete the temple of God.

Apostle Prof. Onyinah was optimistic the Christian community and every citizen in Ghana will support the ‘Ketewa Biara Nsua project’.