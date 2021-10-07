A city motorist who was arrested for being in an altercation with a petrol station security guard before biting a police officer has denied the charges.

This was after he was told to park his vehicle aside in order to minimise the traffic jam at the entrance of the petrol station.

Evans Matundura appeared before Kibera Law Courts’ Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua where he was charged with an offence of assault against Police Constable John Anyosa Ogweno.

The court learned that the incident took place on September 23, 2021, at Ola Petrol station along Limuru Road Parklands within Nairobi Westlands. Matundura was also accused of personating a police officer contrary to the law.

That day at about 1:00 pm, Matundura was driving within the petrol station when he suddenly caused traffic jam.

One of the security guards approached him with a request to park his vehicle aside in order to allow other motorists to get fueled easily.

He then parked his vehicle aside and went to confront the guard asking her if she knew that he was a police officer.

He then started an argument that attracted more public attention including three police officers who were in civilian clothes.

Ogweno was among the cops present and they interrogated Matundura on his workstation and number. He gave out a four-digit number as opposed to the six-digit police number saying he was officer Rono attached at the Rongai police station.

He was asked to identify himself by presenting his certificate of appointment but he failed to do so. He resisted arrest when Ogweno and his colleagues tried to handcuff him and, in the process, he ended up biting Ogweno causing him harmful injuries.

The officers however managed to arrest him and escorted him to the Parklands police station before being arraigned. The case shall be mentioned on October 12 for further directions.

