Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery incident at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

This follows the arrest of the first five on Saturday, October 1, 2021, at about 11:30 pm.

The suspects, according to the Volta Regional Police Command, robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle in the vicinity.

Police intelligence later led to the arrest of two others; Ahadzi Anane aged 24 and Ahadzi Kwame, 33, who were reportedly escaping to Togo.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three others – two were identified as workers of the company robbed.

ALSO READ:

The command, in a statement, assured investigations were underway and also cautioned companies to be wary of their staff as recent cases of employees conspiring with robbers for operations were on the rise.

Read the full statement below: