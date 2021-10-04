The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Gakpey, has allegedly been attacked by armed robbers.

Narrating the incident, the legislator said his brother called him to help as a business centre was being attacked.

Upon reaching the scene, Mr Gakpey, who has been attacked for the third time in the last few months, told JoyNews that the robbers opened fire on him.

“They fired about four shots to my car; it is only by His grace, if it wasn’t for divine intervention, I won’t be alive today.

“Thankfully, the bullet went into my bonnet and the engine and damaged a few things. So I drove on to the nearest police station,” he said.

According to him, the robbers had fled the scene when the police had arrived.

However, a security man had been butchered, and two others including the mother of the owner of the business centre, were severely wounded due to the attack.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of five robbers Saturday night at about 11:30 pm at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

The armed men attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle.

Earlier, the police had declared a massive deployment of officers to strategic locations in the country to improve security.

ALSO READ: