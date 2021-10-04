Children of Dancehall act Stonebwoy have taken their affection for their father to a new level by pampering his statue.

Jidula and Janam Satekla, in a video their mother, Louisa took, were seen cleaning their father’s statue.

Not only did they make sure to shine the sculptor but they also spoke to it as though he was the human they have grown to love.

Jidula could be seen ordering the statue to blow his nose, as she thought he probably has a cold.

After the tissue was not stained despite her one to ten counts and attempts, Jidula asked her ‘father’ to blow it harder.

Her brother was by her side giving her all the moral support she needed to clean daddy up.

After realizing that it was just an obviously fruitless attempt, she gave up eventually.

Stonebwoy, who sighted the video tagged his children as serial combination who do the unthinkable when no one is watching



Watch the video below: