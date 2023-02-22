The Mamprugu Traditional Council has condemned the government over what it describes as a ‘Rambo-style’ attempt to arrest the Overlord, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga.

The Council has stated it takes exception to it and this should be the last time the government disrespects their king in such a manner.

In a statement, the Council has demanded the government apologises and also withdraws a statement through the Ministry of Information about the enskinment of the new Bawku Naba.

The Council explained the enskinment of chiefs in the kingdom is the sole prerogative of the Nayiri and thus would not tolerate government’s interference.

“The authority of the Nayiri to select and enskin chiefs for the Bawku skin predates the colonial era and the founding of modern Ghana. This authority of HRM, the Nayiri, to select and enskin a chief for the good people Bawku is not shared with any government or group of individuals,” the statement read in part.

Armed soldiers were deployed to Nalerigu to arrest the enskinned Bawku Naba and the Overlord of Mamprugu but they clashed with the town’s youth at midnight.

The attempt followed a warrant issued by a High Court in Bolgatanga for the arrest of the two traditional leaders for their involvement in the enskinment of a new chief on Wednesday.

The government, through the Information Ministry, had declared the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba, Naa Alhaji Seidu Abagre at Nalerigu to be illegal.

ALSO READ:

Soldiers sent to arrest Mamprugu overlord, Bawku Naba clash with Nalerigu youth

North East Regional Security Council rejects govt’s directive over enskinment of new Bawku Naba

Meanwhile, the Bolgatanga High Court has revoked an arrest warrant issued earlier upon a request by one Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd).

The ex-soldier had asked the court for the paramount chief and his kingmakers’ arrest following his enskinment.

As a result, the court modified the prior ex-parte motion, which is now “hereby rescinded under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court”.