The North East Regional Security Council has rejected the government’s directive to arrest and prosecute persons involved in the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in Nalerigu.

The overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, on Wednesday, 15th February, enskined one Seidu Abagre Kulugu as the chief of Bawku.

In response, the government condemned the purported enskinment as illegal and a threat to national security.

The government further reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azorka II remained the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the national and upper-east regional houses of chiefs.

The statement signed by the Information Minister said the security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

However, the Northeast regional minister, Yidana Zakari, has told the Mamprugu overlord in a meeting today that the regional security council has decided not to carry out the government’s directive to arrest and prosecute those involved in the enskinment.

The regional Security Council said it believes any arrest, especially within the jurisdiction of the northeast region, would be counterproductive.

The regional minister was at the palace to communicate the decision of the security council and also apologise to the Mamprugu overlord over the events following the enskinment.

The overlord subsequently directed the regional security council to ensure the newly enskined Bawku Naba is escorted to Bawku.