Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the family of late John Kumah for the one week observation.

During the solemn event, mourners, including his constituents, dressed in red and black attires as a symbol of their grief and loss.

They fondly remembered Kumah as a dedicated public servant known for his hard work and integrity.

The afternoon took on a heightened significance with the arrival of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer and his entourage.

Excitement rippled through the crowd as word spread of Dr. Bawumia’s arrival, prompting many to flock to the main road to welcome the bus carrying him, his wife Samira, and other notable NPP figures.

Navigating through the crowd, Dr. Bawumia finally made his way to the funeral grounds, greeted by a sea of supporters who cheered and sang his praises.

Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, NPP Chairman Steven Ntim, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frempong, as well as Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MPs, and senior government officials.

Watch video below

ALSO READ:

Asiedu Nketia wades into John Kumah’s poisoning case

Late John Kumah to be buried on this date