Multimedia Group Limited’s Clinton Yeboah has been shortlisted for two International Sports Press Association Awards (AIPS).

Clinton, presently an undergraduate Media and Communication student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was recognised under the Young Reporters (Broadcasting) award and Video Short feature categories for his video feature titled, “Abandoned Nyinahin project: monumental disappointment to youth in sports in Ghana.”

The feature highlighted the abandoned Nyinahin Sports Complex in the Atwima Mponua District.

The AIPS Sport Media Awards is the highest international accolade for sports journalism in the sports media industry.

Mr Yeboah’s work was among the 35 percent of the total qualified works, from more than 1,890 submissions from a record number of 141 countries, showing incredible quality, creativity, and diversity across the different forms of media.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards which is in its sixth edition celebrates sports media excellence, representing a new, inspiring horizon for sports journalists across the globe.

The shortlist represents the second judging stage and it is based on the preferences of the AIPS Executive Committee members. Winners will be publicly announced on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Nominees span from 600 submissions from across all continents in 11 categories including Video (Athlete Profile, Documentary and Short Feature); Young Reporters (Broadcasting) and Audio.

Other categories are Photography (Portfolio and Sport Action) and Young Reporters (Photography); Writing (Best Colour Piece and Best Column) and Young Reporters (Writing).

Announcement for winners of the AIPS Sports awards is slated later this year.

Since inception in 2018, the AIPS Sport Media Awards has accepted works from 161 countries and given more than 500,000 US Dollars in prize money to the winners.