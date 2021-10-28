The Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a cheque of ¢2.29 million to enterprises affected by the July 5th, 2021 Makola fire disaster.

Presenting the cheque, the Sector Minister, Alan Kyerematen, reiterated the government’s support for Ghana’s informal trade sector.

“I tasked the Ghana Enterprises Agency to liaise with other key stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Accra Metropolitan Association (AMA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to determine liquidity relief support for you, the affected victims. I also tasked GEA to work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds.

Alan Kyerematen presents cash to traders affected by Makola fire

“In all, 98 victims were identified as having suffered levels of losses as a result of the unfortunate fire incident. The government has, therefore, released an amount of ¢2.29 million to be disbursed to these victims. This support, we believe, will go a long way to mitigate the adverse effects on your businesses as a result of the fire incident,” Mr Kyerematen said.

“I wish to assure you that the team has gone through a rigorous transparent process to determine the level of support to each victim, hence it is my wish that beneficiaries apply the money to take care of very critical needs,” he stated.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, revealed that the disbursement is in sessions with all 98 enterprises expected to show proof of identity at any Consolidated Bank branch for disbursement.

The presentation of the cheque was made in the company of the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng; Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey; Director-General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kossi Yankey, among others.