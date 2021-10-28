The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has hinted of moves to standardise ports charges in the sub-region.

The move, according to the GSA, is part of efforts to streamline port charges for the benefit of shippers in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, Benonita Bismarck, gave the hint when a 15-member delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, paid a courtesy call on the GSA to familiarise itself with the operation of the Authority and pick up lessons to improve upon customs services in Nigeria.

Ms. Bismarck noted a recent trip by the GSA to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Committee of Experts on Transport Costs held in Abuja this month aimed to streamline port charges in the sub-region.

“The expert body made up of sector players has been tasked to come up with a framework to guide operations at the port. The hope is to have some uniformity in port charges in the sub-region to spur regional economic growth,” Ms. Bismarck said.

She reiterated the important economic role Ghana and Nigeria play in the sub-region and mentioned various collaborations between the two countries in the shipping and logistics sector which have helped improve service delivery at the ports.

She also used the opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Customs Officers to put in their best to promote Intra Africa Trade through AfCFTA.

A presentation was made on the operations of the GSA and its contribution to improving shipping and logistics services in Ghana.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Suspense Regimes at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Ohene, was introduced to the CEO of the GSA, Ms. Bismarck.

The 15-member delegation was made up of the Comptroller of Customs, Olatunji Aremu, the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies for the Staff College, three members of the directing staff, 10 students and one member of the administrative staff.

The delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College paying attention to a presentation on the GSA

