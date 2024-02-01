Veronica Bamford, the mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has cautioned that no government should grant a presidential pardon to any of her son’s killers.

Madam Bamford has said any government who will make such a move will have her son’s blood on his hands.

The mother who is still in pain over the gruesome murder of her son made this request in a meeting with the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame on Wednesday.

“Any government that will ever come into power and gives them parole will have the blood of my son on their hands,” Madam Bamford with tears visibly in her eyes.

Her plea comes after the Accra High Court sentenced 12 suspects to life imprisonment for their involvement in the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama.

The young military officer, tragically lost his life in May 2017 when he was mercilessly killed by a mob in Denkyira-Obuasi, located in the Central Region of Ghana.

His untimely death ignited a wave of national outrage and prompted widespread condemnation of vigilante justice in the country.

After years of litigation, the court on January 29, 2024, delivered the final verdict in which two others, Bismark Donkor and Bismark Abanga, were acquitted and discharged.

However, Madam Bamford says the verdict has not given her the closure she desires over her son’s murder.

