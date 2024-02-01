Ghana has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the United Kingdom’s (UK) Society of Motor Manufacturing and Traders’ Industry Forum and the Ministry of Trade’s Auto Development Centre.

The agreement is to pursue skills, knowledge and technology transfer partnerships; and a Science, Technology and Innovation MoU to drive economic prosperity through science and technology,

This was at the ninth UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) meeting in Accra which was co-chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday January 31.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia@Twitter.com

UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt Hon. Andrew Mitchell, led a visiting delegation to the meeting.

Amongst others, Council members discussed the global climate finance architecture and welcomed Ghana’s commitment to unlock climate financing to support a pipeline of impactful climate activities.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia@Twitter.com

This will touch on areas such as carbon finance blends, EVs, shipping and a hydrogen economy, and welcomed the UK’s announcement of the Green Cities and Infrastructure Technical Assistance Programme for Ghana.

The programme will focus on delivering climate finance, low-carbon, climate-resilient infrastructure, and support cities to become hubs of innovation while bolstering sustainable economic growth.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia@Twitter.com

Since its inception in 2018, the UKGBC has made very significant progress, resulting in financing agreements for such key Ghanaian projects as Phase II of the Kumasi International Airport, expansion of the Tamale International Airport, Kejetia Phase III, and completion of the Bekwai Hospital.