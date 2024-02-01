Professor George Einstein, the Founder of the Einstein Medical Institute in Florida, USA, and cousin of the renowned physicist Albert Einstein, arrived in Ghana (Africa) for the first time on Wednesday 24th January, 2024.

This historic visit, hosted by the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations was to prelaunch the establishment of an Einstein Memorial Institute and The Einstein Lectures (TEL) Africa scheduled for September this year in Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

The Einstein Memorial Institute, first of its kind in Africa will be officially launched on 21st September, 2024 during the Ghana edition of TEL Africa.

Speaking to Author Ralph Antwi, the founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations at the prelaunch on Saturday 27th January, 2024 he outlined three key objectives of EMI.

“The Einstein Memorial Institute aims at serving Africa in the areas of education and health. This establishment will engage the imaginative potential of the African brain, activate the creative powers of this indispensable human asset, and precipitate the quality and longevity of life on earth, through educational and health interventions,” Author Ralph said.

Author Ralph Antwi

The official prelaunch was attended by dignitaries from various sectors of society, including medical practitioners, media personnels, clergymen, security experts, and so on.

Professor George Einstein and a rich line-up of authorities in Education and Health will deliver a high-impact lectures in September themed SECURING TOMORROW TODAY.