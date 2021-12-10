Renowned Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has shared a lovely hanging out video with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In the video, the duo seemed to be having a good time as they engage in a conversation at a venue that appeared to be a conference.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the video from the lovely moment and dropped a bold statement coupled with life and financial titbits.

He wrote: We don’t spend money. Money circulates. We spend time. You lose money today you can always make it back because the money is still in the system.

All the money on the planet is still on the planet. it didn’t go anywhere. But where is it? Men say time passes. Time says men pass.

I pray you have the wisdom and know how to use your cash in ways that will multiply your finances. Understand money and how it’s used. Stop chasing money. Chase ideas. Money always follows ideas. #GetFinancialKnowledge #LEADERSHiP.

Mr Michel’s post has generated massive reactions from fans and followers.

Watch the video below: