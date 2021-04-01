Actors Majid Michel and Ramsey Noah have taken the inter-country battle to another level by trading blows.

The two light-skinned men were captured in a washroom exchanging blows.

The first blow came from the Ghanaian side while an unsuspecting Mr Noah was still zipping his flap.

Mr Noah, who wasn’t ready to lose the fight, retaliated with a blow to Mr Michel’s stomach area before giving him some boxing-like fatal blows.

The video of their wrestle was posted by Mr Michel with music in the background.

The comic video has triggered reactions on social media by netizens who were amazed at their acting skills.