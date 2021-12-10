There is a looming danger for some residents at Ablekuma Agape as an electricity pole that is on the verge of collapse has been left hanging due to erosion.

Residents fear the pole with active power may trigger an explosion if it falls off completely.

During a demonstration to register their displeasure over the poor nature of roads in the area, the residents stated they had no option than to hold the pole to keep it in shape.

The residents say they have been taken for granted for far too long and therefore demonstrating was the only way to get authorities to have their roads fixed.

Deep gullies, unending potholes, and the absence of drains have made the roads there simply unmotorable. The residents blame this on years of failed government promises.

They say the government promised to fix their roads some years back but nothing has been done about it.

They have, however, called on the Municipal Executive Officer and the relevant stakeholders to act as soon as possible to avert calamity.

