Former President John Mahama has left social media users in tears with his post to mark the second anniversary of late former President Rawlings‘ death.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, marked exactly two years since Rawlings passed on.

Mr Mahama has eulogised Mr Rawlings’ legacy lives on and continues to shape the moral compass of many.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Mahama recounted the NDC founder steered the nation for 19 years, during which time he laid a solid foundation for our Fourth Republic.

“In these stormy times of economic uncertainty, he is remembered for his astute leadership in similar circumstances in the past,” he mourned.

The post of the former President has generated tributes and goodwill messages from Ghanaians who have sighted it.

Read Mahama’s post below: