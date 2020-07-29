Former President John Mahama’s promise to pay all customers who lost capital in the banking sector cleanup is “too sweet to believe”, aide to vice president, Dr Bawumia has said.

Dr Gideon Boako is convinced such a promise is not feasible but just to win political power.

Mr Mahama, during the unveiling of his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, promised to pay the monies within a year should he win the December general election.

“We will, within one year of being in office, pay customers of the collapsed financial institutions all funds locked up. We shall not put together any long plan that will delay the payment,” he stressed.

This promise has generated a lot of controversies with many questioning the viability of such a juicy promise.

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress maintain that Mr Mahama will walk the talk if given the nod.

But Dr Boako wants Ghanaians to look at the promise with a political lens and make the right choice at the polls.

He could not fathom why Mr Mahama failed to pay customers of the about 80 banks which collapsed under his tenure but is ready to do so now.

“I’m baffled at Mahama’s promise because when in power, so what prevented him[Mahama] from paying the monies when in power?” he quizzed.

Dr Boako said he is not surprised since the NDC flagbearer, who is desperate for power, will say anything just to win the elections.

“I want Ghanaians to examine carefully the promises being made by Mahama. It is pure politics,” he opined.

Dr Boako said the Akufo-Addo government has shown enough commitment by paying almost all customers affected in the banking sector cleanup and plans are far advanced to settle the rest.

He was, however, happy that ‘majority of Ghanaians know Mr Mahama’s promise was made out of desperation for political power.’