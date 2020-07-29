Veteran politician, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has shared a chilling encounter he had with a fake man of God.

According to him, the pastor told him he needs intercessory prayers because he is being haunted by six crocodiles.

“The pastor told me he saw me in his dream being chased with guns and arrows, and when I reached Madina, there was a big river and I jumped into it. As soon as I jumped, six crocodiles suddenly emerged from the river and immediately his eyes opened,” he narrated on Accra-based Peace FM.

ALSO READ:

Mr Pratt, who is the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, said he immediately ordered the pastor out of his office with his cock and bull story.

“I was convinced the pastor had high fever so I ordered him out of my office to go for medical check-up. It’s been 16 years since this encounter so I’m still alive,” he said.

Mr Pratt bemoaned how Ghanaians, especially politicians fall victim to fake pastors in the name of power.

“If I had believed him, he would have put fear in me and taken the meager salary so I pity politicians who fall for these ‘pepper’ pastors,” he cried.

Listen to full narration in attached audio above: