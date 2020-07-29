Rahim Ayew, the brother of Jordan Ayew says he believes the Crystal Palace striker deserves to be the next Black Stars captain due to his services and qualities.

The 28-year-old has been magnificent for the Eagles in the just-ended season.

According to Rahim, the deputy skipper position should be given to the former Olympique Marseille and Aston Villa forward.

He said Jordan’s progress in the last-two seasons merits recognition at the national team level.

“Asamoah Gyan did what he did but now it’s Jordan who is going to take over everything. He is going to be on top,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“When you look at the Ghanaian strikers, Jordan is on top now because he is really working hard. It’s all about hard work, there’s no secret. He is very professional with how he does his things.

Jordan scored 9 goals in 39 appearances for Palace and also clinched 10 man-of-the-match awards.

“Jordan should be the next captain because he’s been there for long.

“Sometimes a new coach can change his mind but I think he deserves to be the assistant captain for now. He has the character and he is a leader. I won’t be surprised”, Rahim added.

Jordan Ayew’s senior brother, Andre Ayew was handed Black Stars captaincy role in the lead up to the 2019 AFCON under very controversial circumstances.

Abedi Pele, the father of Rahim, Andre and Jordan captained the Black Stars during his playing day.