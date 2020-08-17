Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has accused government of using all manner of strategies to suppress a lot of eligible registrants because it wants to remain in power.

According to the former President, Ghanaians will not sit down for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use any foul means to remain in power.

Speaking to the chiefs and elders of Battor during his tour of the Volta Region, he said the NPP has failed to honour it’s campaign promises and deserve to be kicked out of office, thus it’s alleged machinations to suppress voters who sympathise with the opposition.

MORE:

“…And so all other means by hook or crook must be used to suppress votes of people they perceive to support their opponent in order that they can win an election. It won’t happen.

“The people of Ghana have lived through these four years and they’ve experienced the hardship, they’ve experienced the broken promises and so whatever you do, whatever voter suppression you try to undertake, whatever fraud, whatever rigging, the people of Ghana will not allow it. And we will not allow it,” he said.

He assured the chiefs and people of North Tongu that all projects promised by the NDC will be carried out swiftly if the party is voted into office in the December polls.