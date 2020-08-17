Journalists and others in the media fraternity have expressed shock over the sudden death of Saeed Ali Yaqub, editor of Luv FM, in Kumasi.

Mr Saeed Yaqub, 57, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Sunday morning.

The news of his death sent a shock wave across the media fraternity in Kumasi as most of them took to the social media to express shock and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Mr Saeed Yaqub is the second senior journalist to die in Kumasi this year.

Elizabeth Kankam Boadu, former Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, died in April, this year, after a short illness. She is yet to be buried.

These sudden deaths among Journalists in Kumasi this year, is creating anxiety in the media fraternity.

Mr. Saeed Yaqub will be buried on Monday August 17 this year, in accordance with the Islamic tradition.