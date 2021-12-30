Former President John Mahama has joined the Multimedia Group in mourning the death of the General Manager (GM) Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

According to Mr Mahama, he was by Mr Kwashie’s bedside during his period of hospitalisation and it saddens his heart he could not pull through.

The seasoned journalist passed on in the late hours of Tuesday, December 28, after a short illness.

The sad incident occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Mr Mahama, in a social media post, recounted he knew Mr Kwashie from his days as a Deputy Communications Minister.

Mr Mahama explained this was at a time the later as a young journalist came to Parliament to cover assignment.

He went on to eulogise the deceased for his professionalism and high standards.

“He was a good person and his days with the Multimedia Group showcased his professional journalistic trait, and a classic example of how to play the gate keeping role as a media person,” Mr Mahama eulogised.

His post has attracted goodwill and commiseration messages from fans and followers for the deceased and the bereaved family.

Read the full post below: