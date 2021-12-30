Government, through the Interior Ministry, has declared Monday, January 3, 2022, a public holiday to celebrate New Year.

The working day has been declared an additional holiday since January 1, 2022, which is the New Year falls on a Saturday.

The President has, therefore, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), included Monday, January 3.

A statement, signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, indicated the public is expected to observe the day accordingly.