The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has called on the feuding factions at Bawku to desist from acts that can escalate the violence.

According to the Ministry, the issues regarding the traditional leadership in the area has already been settled by the Supreme Court, hence the residents must respect that.

“Claims that Bawku does not have an overlord and attempts to install a new Bawku Naba run contrary to the already determined position by the Supreme Court on the matter. The status of the Paramount Chief of Bawku has been settled by the Supreme Court of Ghana in the celebrated case in April 2003,” part of the statement read.

A statement, signed by the sector Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, noted the apex court recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate overload of the Bawku area.

“Indeed, judgements of the Supreme Court, the highest court of the land, are meant to be complied with and not subject to the opinions of any individuals or group to pick and choose whether to abide by the judgments or not.

“As a matter of fact, until or unless a decision of the Supreme Court is varied or set aside, that decision is binding on all persons,” it added.

In view of this, the Ministry has cautioned all factions against attempts to install a new paramount chief.

“It is our expectation that all parties will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court and let peace prevail in Bawku. The government is resolved to ensure that persons holding offices legitimately are uninhibited from performing their roles and functions.

“The security agencies have been authorized to take all necessary steps to ensure law and order are fully enforced and any persons who are in breach of the peace are brought to book,” the statement urged.

