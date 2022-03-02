The German government has presented a customised Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle valued at €77,000 to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) at the Ministry of the Interior in Accra.

The customised vehicle is to facilitate the deployment of the K9 team of the Commission for operations and convey eight detective dogs, with their technical handlers.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who received the vehicle on behalf of NACOC thanked the donors for their continued support and assured them that the vehicle will be put to good use to improve the operations of the Commission.

He said the Government of Ghana is committed to the fight against the drug menace and that Government has put in place logistics that would help combat drug traffickers in and out of the country’s borders.

Mr Ambrose said that the established K9 Unit has become an integral part of NACOC enforcement operations at the airport, seaport and highway interdiction operations.

He noted that the presence of the detective dogs can deter and ward off potential criminals, promote a sense of safety and improve security among the populace.

The Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency, Helge Sander, who presented the vehicle to the Minister at the forecourt of the Ministry said the collaboration between the German Government through the Federal Criminal Police Office and NACOC will go a long way to help the operations of NACOC.

ALSO READ: