Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has urged Moesha Boduong, to leave social media and seek help following her latest post.

Sandra Ankobiah was responding to a post shared by Moesha, telling her how much she loves her.

In Moesha’s post that has garnered massive attention on the internet, she also apologized to Sandra Ankobiah for spreading deep lies about her.

Sandra Ankobiah was not rude to Moesha Boduong while replying to her but rather showed her love, telling her she also loves her very much but then asked her to leave social media and seek help.

But, Sandra’s friend, Nana Aba Anamoah, jumping to the defense of her celebrity lawyer friend replied, asking Moesha to stop spreading lies about Sandra Ankobiah because without a doubt she knows she loves her.

Find Moesha’s original post and Sandra’s reply below:

Photo credit: Calebfeels on Facebook

