The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has lifted the ban on the operation of beaches amid the yuletide in the region.

However, patrons will be expected to show proof of covid-19 vaccination or avail themselves to be vaccinated at the facilities before entry.

REGSEC at a meeting on Friday, December 24, 2021, ordered the closure of the beaches as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The meeting was termed as ‘Expanded REGSEC’ which also included MCE’s, DCE’s, the media and news editors.

But addressing another briefing on Thursday, December 30, 2021, Mr Quartey said the new directive follows consultations with the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

“Following the reports of the representative of the Ghana Health Service, REGSEC decided that the beaches be closed before and during the festivities. But we have reviewed the decision that was taken.

“It has been decided by REGSEC jointly with the GHS that operators of the various beaches in the Greater Accra Region can go back and do business on the condition that people who patronise the beaches show proof of vaccination or will be vaccinated at the point of entry,” he announced.

Meanwhile, he has cautioned beach operators to ensure strict compliance.

“We pray that the operators will abide by this new directive and abide by the COVID-19 protocols at the beaches,” he added.