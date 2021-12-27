Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a glowing tribute to the late South African Archbishop, Desmond Tutu.

Mr Mahama has eulogised the deceased as an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion.

News of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who helped end apartheid in South Africa’s, death broke out on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He was 90 years old.

Despite people around the world being heartbroken and taking to social media to mourn him, Mr Mahama believes God calling him to rest during this sacred period of Christmas could only have been divinely scripted.

He acknowledged the Christian leader lived a full life, dedicated to God and humanity.

Mr Mahama emphasised he would forever be remembered for his fight against injustice, especially during the era of apartheid.

ALSO READ:

In a social media post, he entreated all to keep Archbishop Tutu’s memory alive by emulating his works and speaking against injustice when the need arises.

Check out the post below: