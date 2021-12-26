Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died.

Tutu was 90 years.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed the death in a post on his Twitter page.

Eulogising the deceased for his enormous contribution to the country, he described the death as another chapter of bereavement in the nation’s farewell.

Mr Ramaphosa lauded the late Archbishop as a patriot without equal, adding he was one of the outstanding personalities who has bequeathed a liberated South Africa.

Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation. pic.twitter.com/ULGzhOOn9E — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

Tutu was one of South Africa’s best-known figures at home and abroad.

A contemporary of anti-apartheid icon and former President Nelson Mandela, he was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel prize for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

Social media has since been taken over by tributes in his honour.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021

The news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is very sad. A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life- a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry. pic.twitter.com/LFec89r7Oy — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 26, 2021

Waking up to the sad news that Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died. The whole Christian community around the world thanks God for his inspiring life of service and witness. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. — Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) December 26, 2021

What a life, what a man. Rest in Peace ❤️🙏 https://t.co/lxud3fsXsp — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 26, 2021