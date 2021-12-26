Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died.

Tutu was 90 years.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed the death in a post on his Twitter page.

Eulogising the deceased for his enormous contribution to the country, he described the death as another chapter of bereavement in the nation’s farewell.

Mr Ramaphosa lauded the late Archbishop as a patriot without equal, adding he was one of the outstanding personalities who has bequeathed a liberated South Africa.

Tutu was one of South Africa’s best-known figures at home and abroad.

A contemporary of anti-apartheid icon and former President Nelson Mandela, he was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel prize for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

Social media has since been taken over by tributes in his honour.




