The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reviewed its covid-19 isolation guidelines for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport.

GHS has explained it will allow home isolation for vaccinated international arrivals who have contracted the virus but are asymptomatic.

The revision GHS explains arises from “an observation that many Covid-19 positive cases among international arrivals are vaccinated and asymptomatic.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, which noted it took effect from December 24.

The statement indicated all persons in such category will be briefed on the self-isolation protocols.

“Persons following assessment by the Port Health Unit of the Ghana Health Service and found to be eligible will be allowed to undergo isolation in their homes,” the statement read.

However, such individuals, according to the GHS, will be subjected to strict monitoring to ensure compliance with the protocols.

Meanwhile, persons not eligible for the home isolation measure will continue to be isolated in the designated National Isolation Centre or designated hotels.