Former President John Mahama has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, seek compensation for the victims of the Apiate Explosion.

He believes the task and quest for compensation should be the responsibility of the State instead of the victims.

Mr Mahama made the call during a town hall meeting involving residents, victims of the deadly explosion, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Bio and Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah.

This was Mr Mahama’s first time to the area following the explosion in January 2022.

The former president during his visit donated 500 bags of rice, 100 cartons of tin tomatoes, 100 cartons of tin fish, and 100 mattresses.

In addition, he presented GHS 5,000 to the Relief Committee.

On the part of the Deputy Minister, he encouraged the victims to take legal action against the mining company instead of waiting on the state.

Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe, appealed for more support for the Apiate Relief Committee to help deal with the basic needs of the residents.