Fashion has no specification. Irrespective of one’s identification, there is always a special category to fit in.

The fashion world, in most instances, walks hand in hand with slender physique, but Ghana’s number one educative fashion show, Adepam is redefining the long-held stereotype.

The previous two editions, Signature couture and Corporate looks, were dedicated to slender models, but the Week 4 of Adepam Season 2 was reserved for plus size models.

The 12 contestants were tasked to stitch a decent beach wear for their beautifully fleshy models, and they did justice to the theme.

Check out the looks of the 12 contestants below:

