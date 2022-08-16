Fashion has no specification. Irrespective of one’s identification, there is always a special category to fit in.
The fashion world, in most instances, walks hand in hand with slender physique, but Ghana’s number one educative fashion show, Adepam is redefining the long-held stereotype.
The previous two editions, Signature couture and Corporate looks, were dedicated to slender models, but the Week 4 of Adepam Season 2 was reserved for plus size models.
The 12 contestants were tasked to stitch a decent beach wear for their beautifully fleshy models, and they did justice to the theme.
Check out the looks of the 12 contestants below: