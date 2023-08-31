The vibrant streets of Accra were ablaze with culture, creativity, and colors as Ghanaians joined the Ga-Adangbe people to celebrate their iconic Homowo festival.

Amidst the lively festivities, Adom TV’s Adepam contestants also exhibited their unique style and fashion sensibilities to match the dynamic fusion of art, culture, and fashion displayed at the festival.

The contestants collectively created a stunning parade of fashion-forward ensembles that left judges Sikapa and Seiwaa, as well as the audience, in awe.

From intricate patterns to daring accessories, each contestant brought their A-game to the carnival-inspired runway.

Judging by their fashion statements, it was evident that the contestants had left no stone unturned in their quest to dazzle.

Check out designs by each contestant:

Malik: Contestant Malik who was the first to turn upon the runway stunned his model in a flowing Agbada-inspired gown adorned with intricate beadwork, embodying a regal and elegant appearance

Contestant Ruky embraced a fusion of cultural patterns by designing a two-piece pant and blouse that blended Ankara fabric with intricate handwoven designs. She added some fluffy fabric and complemented the entire look with matching hat.

Sicca took the competition to the next level by adorning her model with a stunning dress made out of different patterns of jute sack. She added a matching headpiece which made her entire outfit stare worthy.

Maabee‘s model warranted second gaze when she walked majestically on the stage while donning unconventional outfit featuring asymmetrical cuts and layers, combining bright Ankara fabrics with urban streetwear. The sleeves of the two-piece outfit was made of bread.

Contestant Fiifi Mills opted for a minimalist yet striking look, tailoring a traditional crepe pant and top draped in an avant-garde manner. He combined elements of Ankara and feathers tp create a stunning masterpiece.

Lawrencia also brought some heat on stage with her two-piece leopard skinned outfit which was adorned with a fluffy multicolored coverup.

Contestant Scissors turned heads in a contemporary playsuit with a blazer made from a fusion of African wax prints and Ankara that captured a modern twist on traditional design.

MSK dazzled in a classic GTP fabric gown and sack bag accentuated with traditional symbols which embodied the essence of culture. The two-piece dress was crafted with an extra overcoat that added a touch of bougie to the design.

Contestant Muntari crafted a fusion of African prints and denim, creating a chic and urban ensemble that exuded confidence and style. The fringes and embroidery with extra side bag celebrated the beauty of vintage fashion.

Hellen model stunned in a creative and unconventional outfit, combining traditional fabrics with modern streetwear elements for a bold and unexpected look. The brown fluffy blazer created the perfect silhouette for the shimmery top and pants.

Contestant Sala added an extra layer of exaggeration to her designs. She curated a cape-style dress featuring both African prints and modern cuts. The outfit was made from elements of jute sack and straws.

Contestant Papa Tailor stood out with a vibrant and dynamic ensemble, featuring a mix of African prints, bold accessories, and contemporary cuts, which highlighted the essence of a street festival.

Nira‘s model wore a fusion of African prints and denim, creating a chic and urban ensemble that exuded confidence and style.

Contestant JK embraced an eclectic mix of textures by donning his model with a tailored suit and accessorized with a stylish pant which gave audience a little show of the model’s skin. The futuristic outfit was inspired by biking fashion.