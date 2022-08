The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Mobila, has been reported dead.

Sources indicate he passed on in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The deceased Ibrahim Mobila,, NDC Northern Regional Chairman.

The NDC stalwart is expected to be buried at the Tamale Central cemetery in accordance with Islamic customs.